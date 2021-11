Caribou and Genesis concerts, Image+Nation and Cinema Politica screenings and more.

Canadian producer Caribou returns to Montreal to play MTELUS. His most recent album Suddenly won the Juno Award for Electronic Album of the Year at this year’s award ceremony. 59 Ste- Catherine E., 6:30 p.m., $43

A memorial will be held at Cabot Square for the late Elisapee Pootoogook, who passed away in a construction site last week. 1 p.m., free

I extend an invitation to all, to join us in remembering Elisapee. Please share! Bring flowers. We will place them at the site of her passing after the memorial.🙏 pic.twitter.com/PJSWQGg94x — Nakuset S (@NakusetS) November 16, 2021 A vigil for Elisapee Pootoogook at Cabot Square.

The 34th annual Image+Nation film festival presents Queerment Quebec, a collection of nine short films by filmmakers from this province, at PHI Centre. 315 St-Paul, 7 p.m., $13 ($6 to view the program online)

Genesis play the first of two Montreal shows at the Bell Centre. Phil Collins has asserted that this will be his final tour with the band. 1909 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, 7 p.m., $278.25–$327.25

Zach Frampton and special guests perform at Datcha for Jazz and Tarot night. 98 Laurier W., 6 p.m., free

Cinema Politica hosts the Montreal premiere of the documentary Dear Future Children, which focuses on three young climate change activists in three different countries. 1455 de Maisonneuve, 7 p.m., PWYC

