Many Quebec anglophones gravitated towards words like “xenophobic” and “hypocritical.”

A new poll conducted by Leger in conjunction with the Journal de Montreál asked Quebec-based respondents to describe Quebecers with one word, the top three being welcoming (43%), complainers (20%) and warm (20%).

The study notes that 20 out of the 25 words were positive, and that there were significant differences between regions and linguistic groups.

In Montreal, the most common words were “ proud” and “adventurous,” while Quebec City residents responded predominantly with “whiners” and “helpers.” Quebec anglophones gravitated towards words like “sympathetic” and “laughing,” but also “ xenophobic” and “hypocritical.”

The online survey was conducted from Nov. 5 to 7, 2021 among 1,006 Quebecers, aged 18 or over and able to speak French or English.

