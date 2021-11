At least they’re winning at moustaches.

PHOTOS: The Montreal Canadiens stache up for Movember

The Montreal Canadiens showcased the mid-month moustaches of six Habs players on social media yesterday, marking their participation in the annual Movember ritual. Since 2003, Movember has been raising awareness of men’s health issues — notably prostate and testicular cancer, but also suicide among men — along with raising funds for various organizations.

The background of these photos matches the current colour of the Habs logo on social media, which is part of the Hockey Fights Cancer campaign.

See photos of Brendan Gallagher, Jeff Petry, Jake Evans, Ryan Poehling, Michael Pezzetta and more in the slider below.

To donate, please visit the Montreal Canadiens Movember page.

For more in Montreal life, please visit the Arts & Life section.