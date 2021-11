In the midst of one of the worst rough patches for the Montreal Canadiens in the team’s 111-year history, a new permanent mural was unveiled on the east and north sides of the Bell Centre. The “Generations of Greatness” mural was painted by Montreal street artist Marc Sirus (working with creative studio LNDMRK) and features three of team’s best goalies (Ken Dryden, Patrick Roy and Carey Price), along with former captain Saku Koivu and scenes from the old Forum.

The president of sports and entertainment at Groupe CH, France Margaret Belanger, was joined by Quebec government Minister Chantal Rouleau representatives and Montreal chamber of commerce president Michel Leblanc for the unveiling.

“Montreal is recognized for its urban art. This mural contributes to this reputation by showcasing our common passion in Quebec for hockey. This work illustrates our pride for our Canadiens as well as the importance of this sport for the culture and history of Montreal. I am very happy to support this creative project that showcases our artists and makes our downtown area attractive and dynamic.” —Chantal Rouleau, Transport/Montreal region Minister

Montreal Canadiens unveil a new permanent mural outside the Bell Centre

The project is one of eight selected for funding by the Quebec government via the Montreal chamber of commerce as part of a “I Love Working Downtown” initiative, which was launched in March. LNDMRK and Lumenpulse, who will soon be mounting a light installation as a second phase of the Bell Centre project, are receiving a total of $415,000 for their work.

For more Montreal sports coverage, visit our Sports section.