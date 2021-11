Jil Sander and UNIQLO have once again teamed up for their +J collaboration, this time for a Fall/Winter 2021 collection appropriately called “The End of Chapter 2,” signalling the end of the second phase of their partnership, which started in 2009. This is the third time the two brands have worked together since Jil Sander made her official return to UNIQLO last year. As usual with Jil Sander, the focus is on creating a wardrobe of modern understated pieces in high-quality materials, whereby “attractive proportions and iconic shapes are sculpted into new silhouettes.” It’s a shame that such an iconic collaboration between these two brands has to end, considering they’ve consistently released incredible collections of beautiful and affordable pieces. But at least they’re ending on a high, and in this case warm, note.

Jil Sander x UNIQLO returns with +J for Fall/Winter 2021

“+J is a laboratory of the future to me. I am trying to materialize what I feel about the reality around me. I hope to catch vibes, needs and desires and, accordingly, design engaging looks, which encourage us to feel renewed and in sync with the present moment.” —Jil Sander

As always, the +J collection has pieces for both women and men, including suiting, down and cashmere blend coats and jackets, selvedge jeans, merino and cashmere sweaters and cardigans, DRY technology sweatpants and hoodies, collared and collarless supima cotton shirts and blouses and a variety of wool blend pants. The women’s collection also includes two dresses and two incredible skirts. On the accessories front, the +J Fall/Winter 2021 collection includes cashmere tuques, wool and cashmere scarves, and leather belts and bags. You can explore more of the beautiful images from the campaign in the +J lookbook.

The first launch of the collection will be available at four UNIQLO stores across Canada and online as of Nov. 18. The second launch will become available on Dec. 6. The Montreal UNIQLO store at the Eaton Centre will be receiving the complete collection, along with CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Yorkdale Shopping Centre and Metropolis at Metrotown. Please note that there is a purchase limit in place of one piece per colour of each item.

For more on +J, please visit the UNIQLO Canada website.

