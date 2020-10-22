PHOTOS: Montreal’s new UNIQLO store is pretty incredible

We visited the new store ahead of its grand opening.

A day ahead of its grand opening, Montreal’s first UNIQLO store was unveiled to the media. The sprawling, two-storey, 32,000-square-foot location in Centre Eaton features men’s, women’s and kids’ departments (the latter with a reading nook featuring books from Petite Drawn & Quarterly), sections showcasing the Japanese retailer’s special collections and designer collaborations (such as UNIQLO U and the JW Anderson collection, respectively), a flower section supplied by Montreal’s Bell Jar Botanicals as well as an area that showcases UNIQLO’s items made with sustainable materials.

Check out the photo gallery below:

For more on the store opening at the Montreal Centre Eaton (705 Ste-Catherine W.), please visit the UNIQLO website.

