A first look at +J, the return of Jil Sander to UNIQLO, launching Nov. 12

The long awaited return of Jil Sander to UNIQLO will finally come to fruition next month with the launch of +J on Nov. 12. +J will feature pieces for both women and men, and will incorporate Jil Sander’s modern designs in a collection of “sophisticated essentials” for Fall/Winter 2020. The last time these two brands worked together was 2009, and this latest collection feels like a more premium version of UNIQLO’s modern U collection.

+J: Jil Sander and Uniqlo

“Designer Jil Sander and UNIQLO join forces again, and it feels as if they never parted. In the interest of underlining the individual, we continue the +J quest for attractive uniforms and quiet sophistication. Sharing the basic principles of modernity, durability and uncluttered style, we value a sustainable, self-sufficient lifestyle.”

+J: Jil Sander and Uniqlo

The range has 38 pieces for women and 35 for men including suiting, wool, down and cashmere coats, sweaters in merino and cashmere, collared and collarless shirts and wool blend pants. The women’s collection also includes two dresses, one skirt and a blouse. On the accessories front, there’s a cashmere knitted cap and long scarf. You can explore more of the beautiful images from the campaign in the +J lookbook.

+J: Jil Sander and Uniqlo

“Inspired by a sense of enlightened understatement, the collection consists of versatile, iconic pieces. Detailed tailoring and sculptural shapes lead to balanced proportions, comfort and ease. Distinct lines give definition to moving panels and dynamic 3D silhouettes. Volumes, while generous, leave room for individuality.”

+J: Jil Sander and Uniqlo

The collection will be available at UNIQLO stores across Canada and online as of Nov. 12. Montreal has a beautiful new UNIQLO store at the Eaton Centre, so we’ll finally be able to shop one of their brand new collaborations in person.

Happy shopping, stay safe. ■

For more on +J, please visit the UNIQLO website.

For more style coverage, please visit the Style section.