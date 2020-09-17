Uniqlo U Christophe Lemaire Fall/Winter 2020 modern wardrobe
Uniqlo U has returned with a simplified wardrobe for uncertain times

by CultMTL

Christophe Lemaire’s seasonal line is back today.

Christophe Lemaire’s seasonal line of “Future LifeWear Essentials,” Uniqlo U, has returned for Fall/Winter 2020. Designed in Paris, Uniqlo U aims to provide a modern wardrobe using innovative materials. As we’ve previously mentioned in past seasons, the U line has a slightly futuristic and minimalistic feel to its clothing and accessories, quite similar to (but not as modern in their design as) COS. Their new collection is available in stores across Canada and online today.

Uniqlo U by Christophe Lemaire has returned for Fall/Winter 2020

As always, there’s a very wide range of clothing and accessories for both men and women in this season’s collection. Some of our favourite pieces for women include the wool blend jersey jacket ($179.90), satin stand collar shirt ($39.90), sweatpants ($49.90), merino blend flare skirt ($49.90) and viscose bow tie 3/4 sleeve dress ($59.90). For men, we like the half coat ($159.90), sweat pullover hoodie ($59.90), Oxford striped shirt ($39.90), merino blend long sleeve polo ($49.90) and selvedge regular fit jeans ($49.90). As for accessories, the padded 2way tote bag ($49.90) and mini bag ($29.90) are standouts.

Uniqlo U by Christophe Lemaire has returned for Fall/Winter 2020

While supplies last, Uniqlo is giving a free Uniqlo U tote bag to customers with the purchase of at least $60 in store and $150 online. The Uniqlo store in Montreal hasn’t opened yet, so the easiest way to shop this collection without traveling to other stores in Canada is to shop online. Happy Shopping, stay safe. ■

For more on Uniqlo U, please visit the Uniqlo website.

