“Find Your Balance” is the theme of this year’s campaign, encouraging young adults to say yes to healthy lifestyles.

Timed with the start of the third annual Substance Use and Dependence Awareness Week in the province, the Quebec Association of Dependency Intervention Centres (AQCID) announced yesterday that “Find Your Balance” is the theme of its 2021 campaign.

Aimed at young adults aged 12 to 25, the campaign hopes to promote healthy lifestyles as a way to prevent young people from getting caught up in using recreational drugs and alcohol regularly or excessively, and/or abusing anything from prescription medication to social media.

“Addressing the subject of addiction and substance use openly through various means is a first step in helping young people make informed choices about achieving a balanced life.” — Quebec Association of Dependency Intervention Centres general director Vincent Marcoux

Substance Use and Dependence Awareness Week also aims to enable organizations to connect with young people and to and to publicize their support services. This year the AQCID is promoting the campaign on social media with fun memes in English and French, some of which are included below.

If you or a loved one are struggling with drug addiction, please click here. To connect with a counsellor for free mental health support, call Wellness Together Canada at 1-866-585-0445, or text WELLNESS to 741741.

