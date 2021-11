The Canadian government is advocating for a global carbon tax that would be applied on all fossil fuel consumption around the world.

A global carbon tax needs to be implemented at COP26

Today is the last day of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, and the Canadian government is advocating for a global carbon tax that would be applied on all fossil fuel consumption around the world. According to the government, a global carbon tax would help “level the playing field” for countries like Canada who already have their own pricing system in place.

A new study by Leger found that the majority of Canadians (55%) support the implementation of a global carbon tax, with Quebecers, younger Canadians aged 18 to 34 and those living in urban areas showing the highest levels of support.

At COP26, the Canadian government is advocating for a global carbon tax to be applied on all fossil fuel consumption around the world.

Minister of the Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault will be speaking today at the conference to address the importance of a global plan to fight climate change.

For the complete poll results and methodology, please visit the Leger website.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.