Curb Your Enthusiasm returns, a new western starring Idris Elba, alien drama Invasion and more.

What’s new on Netflix, Prime Video, Crave, Apple TV Plus and CBC Gem

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Tubi, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel

New on Netflix

The Harder They Fall (new on Netflix)

Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba and Zazie Beetz star in The Harder They Fall, a revenge Western from director Jeymes Samuel (aka the Bullitts). Majors plays Nat Love, a former enslaved person who became a cowboy known as Deadwood Dick. The film premieres today alongside season 4 of the rebooted Dynasty, season two of the comic book adaptation Locke & Key and Roaring Twenties, a reality show set in the Austin, TX dating scene. On Oct. 26, you can stream Sex: Unzipped, a sex positive show hosted by rapper Saweetie. Kate Siegel (The Haunting of HIll House, Midnight Mass) stars in Hypnotic, a horror movie about hypnotherapy sessions that go awry; it’s out on Oct. 27 alongside season 5 of This Is Us and the second part of the Polish slasher series Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight.

See what’s new on Netflix Canada here.

New on Amazon Prime Video

The Unholy (new on Amazon Prime Video)

It’s a very small week at Amazon, with the British soccer doc Fever Pitch: Rise of the Premiere League and the horror movie The Unholy starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan as the only releases of note.

See what’s new on Amazon Prime Video here.

New on Crave

Curb Your Enthusiasm (new on HBO / Crave)

The biggest news this week has to be season 11 of Curb Your Enthusiasm, which premieres on the 24th. Many have commented their impatience on seeing Larry David take on the pandemic, which we have to assume will take up a large part of the season. On Oct. 28, Crave has the premiere of the newest Star Trek animated show, Prodigy. Kate Mulgrew returns to voice her cult character Captain Janeway, with other voices handled by Jason Mantzoukas, Ella Purnell and more. Other highlights include the newest season of Insecure starring Issa Rae (it starts airing, once a week, on Oct. 24), a new documentary about Oscar Peterson (Oct. 22) and the supposedly batshit police thriller Fatale starring Hilary Swank (also out today).

See what’s new on Crave here.

New on Apple TV+

Invasion (new on Apple TV+)

Golshifteh Farahani and Sam Neill star in Invasion, a new show from X-Men scribe Simon Kinberg that focuses on an alien invasion from different worldwide perspectives.

See what’s new on Apple TV+ here.

New on CBC Gem

Smother (new on CBC Gem)

Dervla Kirwan stars in Smother, an Irish drama set in a small town on the coast of Clare that’s out on CBC Gem today, Oct. 22. Also available on the service today is Frédérick Pelletier’s 2013 film Diego Star.

See what’s new on CBC Gem here.

For more film and TV coverage, please visit the Film & TV section.

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Tubi, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel