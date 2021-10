The new video also features Go-Karting, paintball and a Montreal police car graveyard.

WATCH: Nate Husser and Fouki eat too much poutine in “Poutine Sauce”

Rap Queb and anglo hip hop come together over a shared love of poutine, paintball, police car graveyards, Go-Karting and steamés in “Poutine Sauce,” the new single/video by Nate Husser and Fouki.

WATCH: Nate Husser and Fouki eat too much poutine in “Poutine Sauce”

There have, of course, been other songs about poutine, but what makes this one unprecedented is its bilingual lyrics, coming together of races and collaboration of local hip hop stars from different spheres, all in the name of Quebec’s national dish.

The new single is out now via Disques 7ieme Ciel.

For more music coverage, please visit the Music section.