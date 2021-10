The event falls on International Day for the Eradication of Poverty.

At 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17, the Marche Mondiale des Femmes / World March of Women invites the citizens of Montreal to take a stand on issues that unite us. Organized by the Montreal Coalition for the World March of Women, the protest — which falls on International Day for the Eradication of Poverty — will begin at Cabot Square, by Atwater metro, and cover 2km.

“We say NO to violence! We say NO to poverty! We fight FOR climate and social justice! We fight FOR the rights of Indigenous, migrant, immigrant, and racialized women! Women on the march until we are all free!”

For more about the World March of Women in Montreal, please visit the event page.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.