The opening of Denis Villeneuve film Dune, shows featuring Rita Baga and Tranna Wintour and more.

Denis Villeneuve’s highly-anticipated Dune opens in theatres across Montreal this evening. The film will be screening in standard, 3D, IMAX and D-BOX. In his review, Cult MTL‘s Alex Rose describes the movie as “a stoner movie made by someone who has never smoked weed in his life.” Read our feature interview with Villeneuve in our October issue. For showtimes across the city, please click here.

The Montreal Canadiens will host the Carolina Hurricanes at the Bell Centre, their third home game of the season. This marks the first time that former Canadiens’ centre Jesperi Kotkaniemi returns to Montreal after signing a $6.1-million contract with Carolina in the offseason. 1909 Avenue des Canadiens de Montréal, 7 p.m., $63.24–$328.60

Canada’s Drag Race finalist and Cult MTL October 2020 cover star Rita Baga brings her one-woman show Créature to Olympia de Montreal. In the coming months, Baga will take the show on the road, performing in Brossard, Sainte-Thérèse and Victoriaville, among other Quebec markets. 1004 Ste-Catherine E., 7 p.m., $43.49

Stand-up comedy is alive and well in Montreal! The Diving Bell Social Club‘s event Get Fxcked features an all-femme lineup. Tonight’s show is hosted by Abby Stonehouse and headlined by Tranna Wintour. 3956 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $22.23

MUTEK and OBORO are teaming up Digital Detox: Living the Virtual, an exhibition of AR and VR experiences with a focus on man’s relationship with technology. The expo is taking place at OBORO’s New Media Lab and will feature the works of Frances Adair Mckenzie, Bianca Shonee Arroyo-Kreimes and Claude Bastien, among others. 4001 Berri, 12–7 p.m.

