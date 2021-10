Halloween comedy and variety shows, a drag brunch, Yoo Doo Right live and more.

Friday, Oct. 29

The Halloween spirit has crept into Montreal! The Montreal Projection Mapping Festival kicks off MAPP_HALLOWEEN with The Mysterious Chalet of Laurier Park. For three nights, the everlasting Laurier Park chalet gets tricked (and or treated) out for the holidays, with the help of artists Jean-Michel Bourgeois and Uberko. 5200 Brebeuf, 6 p.m., free

BBF Promotions and Events and the Crescent Street Merchants Association launch the first annual Halloween on Crescent Street celebration. Hit the downtown strip for a family fun evening of DJs and screenings of classic spooky (and family-friendly) movies — Beetlejuice and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. Crescent, 6 p.m., free with reservation

Plenty of family fun on Crescent Street this weekend.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Nothing screams “Halloween horror” like a stand-up comedian performing live at a strip club. Joey Elias headlines the gentleman’s club’s Café Cleopatra for Night Fight Halloween Spooktacular. 1230 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $15

GrimeyMTL is hosting a Halloween party at TRH Bar. Local acts Yama//Sato, Jei Bandit and Deusgod are among those set to DJ at the extravaganza and a prize will be awarded for the best-dressed costume. 3699 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10

Mothland and the Distorsion psych fest present locals Yoo Doo Right at la Sala Rossa, with openers Ky Brooks & the Regulars. 4848 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $17.85

Sunday, Oct. 31

Time Out Market Montreal is throwing a drag brunch in celebration of spooky season. Barbada de Barbades, a favourite on the Montreal circuit, is set to host the Halloween event. 705 Ste-Catherine W., 12 p.m., $85.11 – $421.60

Elspeth Wright hosts Tricks and Treats, a “Halloween variety show” at Diving Bell Social Club. Come out for an evening of comedy, drag, burlesque and more. 3956 St-Laurent, 7:30 p.m., $12

