As the Red Flag trend on social media continues, the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts has decided to poke fun at their “infamous” staircase, which has steps that are too long and shallow for any decent person to enjoy using.

The stairs, which are surely one of Moshe Safdie’s poorest designs, are in the museum’s Jean-Noël Desmarais Pavilion, inaugurated in 1991.

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts posted a photo of the staircase, with the text “Let’s take the stairs,” followed by a bunch of red flags. Nice to see that such a venerable cultural institution can poke fun at itself.

