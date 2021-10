Martha Wainwright, Ariane Moffatt, Maude Audet, Matt Holubowski and Dominique Fils-Aimée are all performing at Théâtre Outremont in the coming months as part of an eclectic fall program.

On Oct. 28, Arianne Moffatt is launching her new album Incarnat with two shows at Théâtre Outremont, where she’ll also be screening her short film INCARNAT piano – film on Oct. 20. The film, which is described as “a cinematographic and intimate version” of the album. The screening will be followed by an in-person Q&A with Moffatt.

Martha Wainwright’s latest album is Love Will be Reborn, and her first Montreal performance since its release is happening at Outremont on Nov. 4.

On Nov. 11, Montreal singer-songwriter Maude Audet will be presenting her show La grande escale with a dozen guest musicians, while local duo Saratoga are also going large with a piano, clarinet and harp trio as well as a pair of dancers (Nov. 19). Matt Holubowski will perform on Nov. 26 and Dominique Fils-Aimée launches her new album Three Little Words, the final installment in a trilogy, on Dec. 3.

For the complete concert program and to buy tickets, please visit the Théâtre Outremont website.

