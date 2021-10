In the interest of ending speculation, former Habs goalie coach Stéphane Waite explained what issue drove Price to seek help.

According to former Montreal Canadiens goalie coach Stéphane Waite, Carey Price is not suffering from addiction to illegal or prescription drugs, alcohol or gambling, but from a mental health issue related to putting too much pressure on himself.

Waite, who worked with the Habs from 2013 to March of 2021, made the comments on Thursday in a radio segment on 98.5FM, where he’s currently employed as an analyst. He had been in touch with Carey Price by text just after the news broke that the Habs star goalie had entered the NHL players assistance program for mental health support.

Waite said that he told Price he was proud of him and that he supported him. He noted that when he spoke to Price, he “didn’t find a guy on the ground, but a man ready to face the challenge and come back stronger.”

Waite specified that Carey Price “does not take drugs, is not addicted to medication and has no alcohol or gambling problems.” The issue, Waite said, is that Price puts everyone — his family, teammates, the Canadiens franchise, the fans — ahead of himself, to his detriment. He also noted that the quick succession of the Stanley Cup Finals loss, knee surgery, physical rehabilitation and training camp didn’t help matters.

Price will be in the program for a minimum of 30 days but is expected to rejoin his teammates on the ice before the end of 2021.

Please note that free 24/7 mental health support is just a phone call away via Wellness Together Canada.

