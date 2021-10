Price will be in treatment for at least 30 days.

This morning, just prior to a press conference by Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin, the NHL and the NHLPA announced that Carey Price has voluntarily entered the league’s players assistance program. The program is designed to help players and their families with mental health concerns, substance abuse and other problems.

Price’s wife Angela posted about this development on Instagram, mentioning the importance of “putting your mental health first.”

Bergevin, who says he “didn’t see this coming” and was “caught off guard” by the news, says Price will be absent from the team for a minimum of 30 days, as per the program. Bergevin was choked up during the press conference, unable to answer a reporter’s question about what Price means to him as a person.

Marc Bergevin s'adresse aux médias en direct du Complexe sportif Bell.



Marc Bergevin is addressing the media live from the Bell Sports Complex.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/R1kaKVrDN4 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 7, 2021 Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin addresses the media

C'est au tour de Dominique Ducharme de répondre aux questions des journalistes.



It’s Dominique Ducharme’s turn to field questions from reporters.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/wIklyVQZ1I — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 7, 2021 Montreal Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme addresses the media.

For more on the Montreal Canadiens, please visit the Habs website.

For more Montreal sports coverage, please visit the Sports section.