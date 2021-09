Polls have consistently shown that Jagmeet Singh is the most favoured leader in Canada, yet the NDP finished the election in fourth place with just 25 seats.

Why can’t Jagmeet Singh turn his personal popularity into more seats for the NDP?

Polls have consistently shown that Jagmeet Singh is the most favoured leader in Canada, and at a press conference earlier today, Singh was asked why he can’t turn his personal popularity into more seats for the NDP.

The NDP came in fourth place in the federal election yesterday with just 25 seats, one more than in the 2019 election.

Jagmeet Singh responded to the question, expressing his goal to eventually form government, while highlighting the work that he and the NDP have been able to do despite having only 24 seats in the last parliament.

“It’s a good question (laughs). I’m thankful, it’s an honour and I appreciate that people have positive feelings towards me. But when I say this, I really mean it: That’s all well and good, but I am really here because I want to make a difference. “In the last parliament, I was pretty honoured and amazed at how much work that we got done despite being the fourth party, despite only having 24 seats at the time. So whatever the number turns out to be, I know we’ll be in a similar position to get stuff done for people. “My goal will always be to form government, but I’m going to use the position I have to make a difference in people’s lives, to try to make things better, to help people get through this pandemic, to give people hope and to let them know that there’s someone fighting for you. That’s really my ultimate goal, that’s the most important thing. “I know in my heart that we can make this country so much better. We can do so much more good for people if we form government. “So I’m going to keep on fighting. As you know I’m a fighter, I’m relentless, I will never back down, and we’re going to keep on showing that that is possible and that people should believe in it.” —Jagmeet Singh

LIVE: Jagmeet Singh speaks with reporters the day after federal election

➡️https://t.co/hFtDd8C8Hv



EN DIRECT : Jagmeet Singh s’adresse aux journalistes le lendemain de l’élection fédérale

➡️https://t.co/Iy3ECVo5TK #cdnpoli | #polcan | #elxn44 pic.twitter.com/B2A5VbtfvQ — CPAC (@CPAC_TV) September 21, 2021 Why can’t Jagmeet Singh turn his personal popularity into more seats for the NDP?

