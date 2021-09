Quebec has currently vaccinated 84% of its 12+ population with a second dose.

Virtually every province in Canada is more vaccinated than every state in the U.S.

According to vaccination data compiled yesterday for Canada and the U.S., almost every province and territory in Canada has a higher percentage of their population that is fully vaccinated than every state in the U.S.

The lowest rates of vaccination in Canada can be found in Nunavut (53.7%), Saskatchewan (61.9%) and Alberta (62.5%), which are all more vaccinated than the majority of U.S. states. The states with the lowest rates of vaccination in the U.S. are West Virginia (40.4%), Wyoming (41.2%) and Idaho (41.4%).

The provinces and territories with the highest rates of vaccination are the Yukon (76%), Prince Edward Island (75%) and the Northwest Territories (74.7%). The states with the highest rates of vaccination are Vermont (69.3%), Connecticut (68.5%) and Maine (69.2%).

The chart below was prepared by University of Calgary Assistant Professor Blake Shaffer using data from COVID19Tracker.ca and Our World In Data.

Quebec has currently vaccinated 89% of its 12+ population with a first dose, and 84% with a second dose. A non-vaccinated person is 31.7 times more likely to be hospitalized than someone who is fully vaccinated.

