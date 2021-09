Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party of Canada increased by 3 points this week.

In a new Leger poll released today, the Liberals and Conservatives are tied in popular vote intention for the first time since the election was called, both receiving 33% of the vote. The Liberals have increased by 3 points overall since last week (from 30%), while the Conservatives decreased by 1 point (from 34%).

When the election was first called, the Liberals were projected to win 36% of the popular vote, putting them in a majority position.

The Liberals are leading by a wide margin in Quebec and the Atlantic provinces, while in a near tie with the Conservatives in Ontario and B.C. The Conservatives are substantially ahead in the Prairies.

When Justin Trudeau won the federal election in 2015, he secured a majority with 39.47% of the popular vote. In the last federal election in 2019, Trudeau won a minority with 33.12% of the popular vote, below the Conservatives who achieved 34.34%.

For the complete poll results and methodology from Leger, please visit their website.

To check your voter registration status and for more information about the forthcoming vote, please visit the Elections Canada website.

