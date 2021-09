Right Said Fred are in love with Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy”

This month, Drake scored yet another Billboard Hot 100 #1 hit with “Way 2 Sexy,” a track that samples “I’m Too Sexy” by one-hit wonder Right Said Fred. The Drake track, which features Future and Young Thug, serves as the lead single from the Canadian rapper’s Certified Lover Boy album.

Right Said Fred brothers Fred and Richard Fairbass are elated with Drake making their 1991 hit relevant once again. In an interview with TMZ, the pair applauded Drake for his creativity and comedic chops, which are both on full display in the music video for “Way 2 Sexy.”

Kawhi Leonard makes a cameo appearance in the video for Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy,” which samples “I’m Too Sexy.”

Furthermore, Right Said Fred have plans to invite Drake to a celebratory dinner to commemorate their newfound hit.

Earlier this summer, Right Said Fred’s Richard Fairbrass stated he would not be getting the vaccine despite spending several days hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.

“I’m not against the vaccination. If you want to do it, that’s fine. I have decided to wait a year or two to make sure everything’s kosher. That’s all it is.”

Elsewhere during the pandemic, the brothers have supported anti-lockdown events and anti-mask campaigns. Perhaps an “I’m Too Sexy for My Vaccine” follow-up is on the way…

