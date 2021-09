Denis Villeneuve’s space odyssey has received rave reviews following its premiere at the Venice International Film Festival.

Rebecca Ferguson wore the perfect dress to the Dune premiere in Venice

Denis Villeneuve’s space odyssey Dune had its premiere at the Venice International Film Festival last night to rave reviews, with the film receiving an eight-minute standing ovation. Rebecca Ferguson has earned a lot of praise for her role as Lady Jessica, and the Swedish actress attended the premiere of Dune in a beautiful, elegant Dior dress, with ruffle detailing on the front reminiscent of the giant sandworm we’ve caught a glimpse of in the trailers for the movie.

Ferguson posted some stunning shots of herself at the premiere via Instagram.

In another post, Rebecca Ferguson can be seen with Dune castmate Josh Brolin in the backseat of their vehicle arriving at the premiere, with the caption "Josh Brolin happily drowning at Dior."

In another post, Rebecca Ferguson can be seen with Dune castmate Josh Brolin in the backseat of their vehicle arriving at the premiere, with the caption “Josh Brolin happily drowning at Dior.”

Check out a clip below from the reportedly eight-minute standing ovation following the Dune screening, the longest ovation thus far for a movie at the festival.

The 78th Venice International Film Festival, organized by La Biennale di Venezia, continues until Saturday, Sept. 11.



