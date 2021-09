Leylah Fernandez delivered a heartfelt tribute to New York City on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

“I hope I can be as strong & resilient as New York has been the last 20 years”

Today is the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez gave a touching tribute to New York City following her loss to Emma Raducanu in the finals of the U.S. Open. Fernandez spoke about the strength and perseverance the world has come to associate with the great American city.

“I know on this day it’s especially hard for New York and everyone around the United States. I just want to say that I hope I can be as strong and resilient as New York has been the last 20 years. ”Thank you for always having my back. Thank you for cheering for me. I love you New York, and hope to see you next year.” —Leylah Fernandez

Fernandez also thanked the New York City crowd, as well as her family for their support.

18-year-old Emma Raducanu of the United Kingdom became the youngest player to ever win a Grand Slam, doing so without having lost a single set in any of her games.

Congrats to both Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez on their amazing U.S. Open performances this year.

