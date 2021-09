The Canadian singer confirmed that she would be interested in living in space after she turns 50.

The 2021 Met Gala did not disappoint, and one of the most impressive looks belonged to Canadian musician Grimes, who wore a stunning Iris van Herpen gown with a metallic mask and giant sword. In a video of Grimes getting ready for “fashion’s biggest night out” — days before news broke of her “semi-separation” from SpaceX founder Elon Musk — she speaks about her plan to die on Mars, explaining her desire to go live in space when she’s around 50 years old. It’s still unclear whether her son X Æ A-12 would be joining her in her space travels.

“I am hoping to die on Mars. That would be my goal, I would like to go to Mars. But I probably wouldn’t go to space till I’m like 50, I think.” —Grimes

It was announced last week that Grimes and Elon Musk have ended their three-year relationship, their first public appearance together having occurred at the Met Gala in 2018. The long-term vision of SpaceX, which specializes in designing, manufacturing and launching advanced spacecrafts, is to enable the development of a colony on Mars. It’s clear that her separation from Musk has not affected her interest in the idea of travelling and possibly moving there.

Check out Grimes in her Iris van Herpen gown at the 2021 Met Gala below.

