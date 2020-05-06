Grimes x Elon Musk baby name “X Æ A-12” explained by the mama herself

Yesterday it was announced that Grimes had given birth to a baby boy, and that she and the father, a certain Elon Musk, had named the child “X Æ A-12.” Some were skeptical and thought that the name was a joke, and the announcement garnered loads of funny responses on Twitter (we collected some of the best of them here).

Now it would appear that this is for real, as Grimes herself has shared the meaning of each element of the baby name. We’re still unsure of the pronunciation.

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

