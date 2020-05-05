The funniest & weirdest reactions to Grimes x Elon Musk baby “X Æ A-12”

Ever since Grimes and Elon Musk first appeared at the MET Gala two years ago, their relationship has received much scrutiny. Grimes addressed some of this in a feature interview in our March issue, here. The happy couple has just announced that Grimes has given birth to a baby boy named “X Æ A-12” (the name is probably a joke, but who knows with these two). Twitter has been celebrating with some pretty hilarious, weird and awkward-ass posts.

omg grimes and elon musk had their baby,,,,,, welcome to the world Bleep Blurp pic.twitter.com/syAikfi5Kc — #⃝kacie⁷ ⟭⟬ (@triviaa_seesaw) May 5, 2020

grimes to her baby: can you say mama? say mama!



X Æ A-12 Musk: pic.twitter.com/zzmPvIbVlf — communal black turtleneck (@edenmp4) May 5, 2020

The Grimes baby when Elon Musk does "got your nose!" pic.twitter.com/vdh72ra6RO — Chadley Walsh (@crumlingothic_) May 5, 2020

Azealia showing up at the hospital where Grimes had her baby pic.twitter.com/jIIiYKvVTB — Brendan 🏳️‍🌈 (@BrendanRouth) May 5, 2020

Elon Musk and Grimes naming their baby pic.twitter.com/GzbqJEzd2y — Slade (@Slade) May 5, 2020

grimes and elon musk when the baby writes latin curses all over the walls pic.twitter.com/WGgkeEjwAx — rat goblin (@rat_goblin) May 5, 2020

Breaking News: Grimes and Elon Musk welcome their first baby!



Reporter: So whats it’s name?



Grimes:

pic.twitter.com/Fp4DjT4299 — it’s mikey, baby! (@Mikey_Sul) May 5, 2020

grimes and elon: good night X Æ A-12 Musk our sweet baby

X Æ A-12 Musk: pic.twitter.com/cDf6BGqjtm — massu (@aleussam) May 5, 2020

BREAKING:

First picture of Elon Musk and Grimes’ baby released!!! pic.twitter.com/pCYRhWxi3v — 😳mr.thiccums @ gongaga (@notaslxcal) May 5, 2020

Aw! Lovely to see the first picture of Grimes' & Elon Musk's new baby son X Æ A-12. pic.twitter.com/TlfFct8qq2 — Perfectly Healthy Clandango (@Cain_Unable) May 5, 2020

