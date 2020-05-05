The funniest & weirdest reactions to Grimes x Elon Musk baby “X Æ A-12”

Ever since Grimes and Elon Musk first appeared at the MET Gala two years ago, their relationship has received much scrutiny. Grimes addressed some of this in a feature interview in our March issue, here. The happy couple has just announced that Grimes has given birth to a baby boy named “X Æ A-12” (the name is probably a joke, but who knows with these two). Twitter has been celebrating with some pretty hilarious, weird and awkward-ass posts.
Grimes website
For more, please visit our Life section.
To see the latest issue of the Cult MTL magazine, please click here.
To vote for your favourite fashion stores in Montreal in the Best of MTL, please click here.
About Cult MTL
Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.
The funniest and weirdest reactions to the Grimes x Elon Musk baby, “X Æ A-12”