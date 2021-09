“Already we are getting death threats, rape threats, propos homophobes and slut shaming, which distracts from the fact we are taking up space as Black non-cis/het bodies in Montreal.”

On Tuesday, posters for the forthcoming dance show Ayibobo II: Little Dollhouse on the Prairie were defaced with anti-trans, homophobic hate speech and threats of violence.

The words “PÉDALE,” “PUTE,” “TUER CES MERDE,” “VIOL” and “TUEZ-LES” were scrawled on two posters on Mont-Royal Avenue. The Danse-Cité production (at la Chapelle Sept. 11–18) was conceived by Montreal trans musician, artist and organizer Elle Barbara, who commented on the violent and hateful nature of the vandalism of the posters.

“Can the poster be left alone for at least 24 hours before people start graffiti-ing hate speech on it? Already we are getting death threats, rape threats, propos homophobes and slut shaming, which distracts from the fact we are taking up space as Black non-cis/het bodies in Montreal, which is literally unprecedented. Wtf?“ —Elle Barbara

Olga Claing, the publicist for Ayibobo II: Little Dollhouse on the Prairie, was also disturbed and disappointed by the incident.

“In this era where inclusion is supposed to be in the spotlight, we can see with this kind of graffiti that society still has a long way to go.” —Publicist Olga Claing

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.