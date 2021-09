Digital sculptures of Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson and more will be released as of Sept. 22.

A month ahead of the theatrical release of Denis Villeneuve’s new film on Oct. 22, Legendary Pictures is launching the first batch of Dune NFTs (unique digital items) inspired by the film. The Dune: Future Artifacts collection begins rolling out on Sept. 22 with “Paul Atreides – Caladan,” a digital sculpture of the lead character played by Timothée Chalamet, as well as a “vision painting” called “The Spice.” These will be followed by digital sculptures of other Dune characters, including those played by Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson and Jason Momoa, among other things, release dates TBA.

Despite the digital nature of NFTs (non-fungible tokens), the energy consumption that they require leaves a significant carbon footprint, a fact that has prompted some social media criticism of the idea of Dune NFTs given the story’s environmental and ecological themes. The company behind this novel film merchandise, NFT/digital art marketplace MakersPlace, has stated that the Future Artifacts Collection “will be offset using Aerial, a sustainability platform that calculates the carbon emissions based on associated energy use.”

Read our review of Dune here.

For more film and TV coverage, please visit the Film & TV section.