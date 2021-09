A new Montreal spot for surfing has opened up in LaSalle

Toady Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante attended the opening of a new safe spot for surfing, kayaks and other water sports in LaSalle. The eternal wave is called the Vague à Guy.

“Today I was in LaSalle for the inauguration of the Vague à Guy, a new access point to the river for surfing and many other water sports! This safe development will allow us to preserve our biodiversity while taking advantage of our island status.” —Valérie Plante

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.