It is only a matter of time before more Montreal talent team up with Drake.

After a nine-month delay, Drake released his Certified Lover Boy album. The project features a boatload of guests, including Kid Cudi, Lil Baby and Young Thug. A Montreal talent even makes some appearances. Kid Masterpiece produced “N 2 Deep” and “Fair Trade,” two standouts on the 21-track project.

Already thinking ahead, we can’t help but ponder what other Montreal artists Drake would work well with in the future…

Drake owes a lot to Montreal. It’s the city where he performed his first show. The 514 is on the rise, with a burgeoning music scene. There are a ton of musicians from the city who would have great chemistry with the “Best I Ever Had” rapper. Here are three Montreal artists who Drake should collaborate with on the follow-up to Certified Lover Boy.

DRTWRK

A veteran in the local hip hop scene, producer DRTWRK is at long last being given his roses. Some of his recent highlights include credits on the latest albums by J. Cole, Joyner Lucas and Kanye West. The beatmaker has a chameleon effect, he could adapt to any artist’s sound while maintaining his own strong flare.

A collaboration with Drake and DRTWRK would be a natural process. The two have many mutual friends, including hitmaker Boi-1da, who works frequently with both acts. It doesn’t hurt that Drake follows DRTWRK on Instagram – perhaps a track together is only a DM away!

DRTWRK is a legend in the Montreal scene.

Skiifall

Skiifall has had Montreal’s summer in the palm of his hand. The NDG-residing rapper took the city by storm with “Ting Tun Up” late last year, followed up by the thunderous “Bentayga Dust” and last month’s WOIIYOIE TAPES Vol. 1.

Skiifall’s talent has caught the attention of many powerful names, including OVO Sound’s Oliver El-Khatib. He has received airplay several times on Drake’s newly-launched Sound 42 SiriusXM radio station.

As a Caribbean-Canadian act, Skiifall falls somewhere in between Smiley and Popcaan on the Drake collaborative spectrum. It would be easy to imagine Drizzy teaming up with the talent for a dancehall or UK drill-inspired tune.

“Ting Tun Up” has been played several times on Drake’s Sound 42 radio station.

Zach Zoya

Zach Zoya is from the class of October’s Very Own. Drake walked so this young Rouyn Noranda talent could fly.

As Apple Music has pointed out, the two artists share quite similar flows and deliveries. Each have the ability to be just as impactful with their raps as they are with their vocal chops. In fact, we believe that Drake may have even borrowed a bar from Zoya for Certified Lover Boy.

A collaboration between these two opens the door to endless possibilities. It would be just as realistic for the two to deliver a straight Quiet Storm jawn as it would for them to go bar for bar.

Not only would Zach Zoya make a worthy collaborator – Drake should consider signing him to his OVO Sound label. Zoya would fit right in with PartyNextDoor, DVSN and the rest of the horses in the stable.

