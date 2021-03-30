Possibly the most important thing to come out of NDG since Jay Baruchel or Chalet BBQ.

WATCH: NDG meets U.K. in the new video by Montreal rapper Skiifall

“Ting Tun Up” by Montreal rapper Skiifall might be the most important thing to come out of NDG since Jay Baruchel or Chalet BBQ.

The original video, released in November, turned heads across the pond, getting pivotal U.K. co-signs from the likes of Jorja Smith, Benji B and Kenny Allstar on BBC Radio 1Xtra.

To capitalize on “Ting Tun Up’s” newfound fanbase, the Yama//Sato-produced track has received the sequel treatment in song and video form. “Ting Tun Up Part II” features a new verse by London rapper Knucks, who shot his half of the video in the U.K. Meanwhile, Skiifall and his crew shot their end at night in front of Harley Avenue mainstay Marché Fruiterie Cité.

It’s not a shocker the tune has taken on a life of its own in England. The native of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines raps in a West Indies style you’re more likely to hear there (or even Toronto) than here. In his bio, it says Skiifall “pays homage to the ripples of the Caribbean diaspora through his signature sound of roots, dancehall and drill-infused hip hop.”

It’s fair to say that when the clubs reopen in the U.K., this one has the chance to become an early celebratory anthem of the roaring 2020s. And Skiifall is just getting warmed up: expect more new music in 2021.

The original track was partially produced at NBS Studio in Côte-des-Neiges.

Check the video for “Ting Tun Up Part II” here:

“Ting Tun Up Part II” by Skiifall

