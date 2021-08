Tonight, Indigenous Canadian singer, songwriter, composer and pianist Jeremy Dutcher will be the first musician to play Fierté Montreal Pride 2021. The Toronto-based, New Brunswick-born artist, who hails from the Tobique First Nation, is currently at work on his second album. His widely acclaimed debut Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa won the 2018 Polaris Prize and the Juno for Indigenous Album of the Year.

The virtual Fierté Montreal Pride concert is happening on Monday, Aug. 9, 8 p.m., via the Montreal Pride Facebook page.

