Parc Jean-Drapeau's environment museum is now part of the Espace pour la vie network.

The Biosphere reopens today and admission is free through Aug. 15

The legitimately iconic Montreal Biosphere is being incorporated into the Espace pour la vie museum network, which also includes the Biodome, Botanical Gardens, Insectarium and Planetarium. To celebrate the reopening Parc Jean-Drapeau environment museum, admission to Biosphere will be free from Aug. 13–15. Online reservations are still required, here.

