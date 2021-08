There is now statistical equality between the Liberals and Conservatives.

According to the CBC Poll Tracker, the first week of the election has not been kind to the Liberals, with every poll since Aug. 15, the day Justin Trudeau called the election, showing a decrease in their popularity.

The Liberals started the election cycle with 36.1% support (putting them in majority territory), and have now been reduced to 33.7%. In Leger’s latest federal voting intentions poll, the Liberals have dropped one point since the election was called, from 36% to 35%.

According to Jean-Marc Leger, there is now statistical equality between the Liberals and Conservatives, when factoring in the margin of error.

All polls conducted after the election call have measured the decline in the Liberals vote and statistical equality between Liberals/Conservatives.



Let's wait for Tuesday's Léger poll before concluding on the voting trend.



