Team Canada has won the gold medal in women’s soccer against Sweden, who will be awarded the silver medal. Stina Blackstenius of the Swedish team, who were the favourites going into this morning’s match, scored in the first half and Canada’s Jessie Fleming scored in a penalty kick in the second. Following extra time and a first round of penalty kicks, Canada won in sudden death penalty kicks.

This is Team Canada’s first ever gold medal for soccer at the Olympics, an accomplishment made possible following Canada’s semi-final win against the U.S.

The team also made history at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with the first transgender, non-binary athlete (Quinn) to win an Olympic medal.

Congratulations to goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé and Team Canada!

