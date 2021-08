Team Canada won the gold medal in soccer at Tokyo 2020 in this morning’s final against Sweden.

Team Canada won the gold medal this morning in the final against Sweden at the Tokyo 2020, and midfielder Quinn has become the first transgender, non-binary athlete to win a medal at the Olympic Games. This is Team Canada’s first ever gold medal for soccer at the Olympics, an accomplishment made possible following Canada’s semi-final win against the U.S.

The 25-year-old from Toronto released a statement last month via Instagram, addressing their feelings about being the first openly transgender Canadian athlete to compete at the Olympics.

“First openly trans Olympian to compete. I don’t know how to feel. I feel proud seeing ‘Quinn’ up on the lineup and on my accreditation. I feel sad knowing there were Olympians before me unable to live their truth because of the world. I feel optimistic for change. Change in legislature. Changes in rules, structures, and mindsets. Mostly, I feel aware of the realities. Trans girls being banned from sports. Trans women facing discrimination and bias while trying to pursue their olympic dreams. The fight isn’t close to over… and I’ll celebrate when we’re all here.” —Quinn

Congratulations to Quinn and Team Canada!

