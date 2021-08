Trudeau and Biden spoke today; the Canada-U.S. soccer match came up

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had a call today with President Biden where a variety of issues were discussed, including energy security, the management of the land border between Canada and the United States, China’s arbitrary detention of Canadian citizens Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig and the bilateral cooperation on fighting wildfires.

The call also touched on the historic win today by the women’s soccer team at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where Team Canada beat the U.S. for the first time in 20 years, allowing them to fight for a gold medal for the first time ever. The gold medal match between Canada and Sweden will take place Aug. 5 at 10 p.m. ET.

“I spoke with President Biden this afternoon. We touched base on several issues, including building back better from the pandemic, creating jobs for people, fighting climate change, and promoting international security.” —Justin Trudeau

