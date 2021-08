The Montreal Canadiens posted photos of nine Habs players with their dogs to mark International Dog Day. Tyler Toffoli, Cole Caufield, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Jeff Petry, Paul Byron, Ben Chiarot, Cédric Paquette, Mike Hoffman and Xavier Ouellet are pictured with their dogs, and in most cases their wives and children, in the team’s Instagram post today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canadiens de Montréal (@canadiensmtl) Tyler Toffoli and Cole Caufield among Habs players with their dogs on International Dog Day, photos posted by Montreal Canadiens

International Dog Day was founded in 2004 by animal welfare advocate and pet lifestyle expert Collen Paige. The day is meant to encourage dog adoption, as opposed to purchase from pet shops, and to celebrates dogs of all shapes, sizes and colours, mixed or purebred.

The Canadiens return to the ice for pre-season games in Toronto on Sept. 25, with their first home game taking place on Sept. 17.

For more, please visit the Life section.