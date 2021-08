The Stanley Cup is coming home to Montreal! However, it may not be the way we expected it to arrive here. This Sunday, Tampa Bay Lightning player Mathieu Joseph will be taking the Stanley Cup to his hometown of Montreal-Nord.

The event goes down at Fleury Arena, beginning at 8:20 a.m. Things will kick off with a press conference between Mathieu Joseph, Montreal North Mayor Christine Black and president of the Organisation du hockey mineur de Montreal-Nord Kevin Riopel. At 9:30 a.m., Mathieu Joseph will sign the city’s guestbook, followed by photo opportunities for fans looking to score a picture with the player and the Stanley Cup.

Earlier today, fellow Tampa Bay Lightning player Alex Killorn brought the Cup to Beaconsfield. Born in Halifax, Killorn spent most of his formative years in the West Island.

“Like so many of Beaconsfield’s youth, I learned to skate on the outdoor skating rinks and at the Recreation Centre’s Arena. For me, this is an opportunity to share this trophy with the community that I grew up in,” said Killorn of his homecoming.

For your chance to meet back-to-back Stanley Cup Champion Mathieu Joseph, head to Fleury Arena on Sunday, Aug. 15, 3700 Fleury East.

For more Montreal sports coverage, visit our Sports section.