Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has just announced the creation of a new section of the Quartier des Spectacles called l’Esplanade Tranquille. The esplanade, to be installed at the corner of Clark and Ste-Catherine, will feature a green public space, ready to host art installations and shows in the summer and a huge skating rink in the winter.

Mayor Plante confirmed that the name, which translates to “The Quiet Esplanade,” is actually a tribute to bookseller Henri Tranquille, who had a store on that corner during the Quiet Revolution.

The space will also feature an “urban chalet,” which will be accessible to Montrealers year-round, with restaurants and creative spaces.

To honour Tranquille, a participatory library has been set up at the corner until Sept. 5, where people can trade their books for another.

“We are developing the downtown area for Montreal families. L’Esplanade Tranquille, in the heart of the Quartier des Spectacles, is a unique arrangement in all seasons.” —Valérie Plante

Judging from the photos below, it should be a beautiful additional to the Quartier des Spectacles.

On développe le centre-ville pour les familles montréalaises. L'Esplanade Tranquille, en plein coeur du @QDS_MTL, est un aménagement unique en toute saison.

L'été🌞 en place publique végétalisée prête à accueillir arts et spectacles.

L'hiver❄️en immense patinoire. #polmtl pic.twitter.com/fOESRfr7t0 — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) August 30, 2021

