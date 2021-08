Eminem will return to acting for the first time since 8 Mile to play “White Boy Rick,” the youngest FBI informant in history.

Eminem gearing up for his return to acting. The rapper has signed on for a guest role on the forthcoming BMF TV series, which is produced by 50 Cent. This will be his first acting role since 2014’s The Interview and his first time playing a character since 8 Mile (all of his other film and television appearances were as himself).

Slim Shady will play the role of Richard “White Boy Rick” Wershe Jr., a teenage drug dealer who was affiliated with Detroit’s Black Mafia Family in the 1980s. At age 14, Wershe became the youngest FBI informant in history. A movie based on Wershe’s life and times, White Boy Rick, was released in 2018. It premiered at the Telluride Film Festival and starred Richie Merritt as the titular character and Matthew McConaughey as his father.

50 Cent has explained that Eminem will be digitally de-aged for his guest spot on BMF. This process will be the same as the one used to de-age the cast of Martin Scorsese’s 2019 film The Irishman. “The Monster” emcee turns 49 in October.

Eminem is not the only rapper who will appear on BMF. Earlier this year, Snoop Dogg joined the cast as Pastor Swift, the Black Mafia Family’s “spiritual advisor.”

