Snoop Dogg to star in 50 Cent’s TV series about the Black Mafia Family

For nearly three decades, Snoop Dogg has been regarded as one of the world’s best rappers. However, the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker also has some serious acting chops. From playing Huggy Bear in Todd Phillips’ Starsky & Hutch to R&B singer Lingerie in Harmony Korine’s The Beach Bum, Snoop’s natural charisma has taken him a long way in onscreen roles.

Earlier today, it was announced that Snoop Dogg will have a reoccurring role in Starz’s BMF, which is being developed by his longtime collaborator 50 Cent.

BMF tells the story of Detroit’s infamous Black Mafia Family, who were led by Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory. The Black Mafia Family has long been a fixture in hip hop music, perhaps most notoriously in Rick Ross’s “B.M.F. (Blowin’ Money Fast)” single.

Snoop Dogg will play the role of Pastor Swift, who is described as a “spiritual advisor” to the Black Mafia Family. This is Snoop’s first substantial role as an actor in a television series. He previously appeared as himself on a number of Trailer Park Boys episodes and as a series regular in CBC Gem’s Utopia Falls as the voice of the Archive.

