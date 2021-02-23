50 Cent is adapting The 50th Law book as a Netflix series

50 Cent has upwards of eight television series in the works.

50 Cent is coming to Netflix. Born Curtis Jackson, the rapper has experienced a career resurrection over the past decade as an esteemed television producer. He has had a hand in two hit series, Starz’s Power and ABC’s For Life.

50 Cent will be teaming up with Black-ish mastermind Kenya Barris to bring his The 50th Law book to Netflix as a television series. Written alongside Robert Greene, the New York Times bestseller expands upon Greene’s hit The 48 Laws of Power. In the book, Jackson offers his perspective on business and self-help.

Other than adapting The 50th Law, 50 Cent has upwards of eight television series in development through his G-Unit Film & Television production company. This includes multiple Power spinoffs, a Mary J. Blige biographical series titled Family Affair, a Black Mafia Family crime series and an untitled project with Kid Cudi.

50 Cent was set to perform in Montreal last May at Metro Metro, which was cancelled due to the pandemic. This would have been Jackson’s first time performing in the city since 2005. Kenya Barris appeared in an online edition Montreal’s Just for Laughs comedy festival this past fall. He has a co-writing credit on Eddie Murphy’s Coming 2 America, which releases next week on Prime Video.

