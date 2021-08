Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is announcing this morning that the city is investing $40-million in building 2,000 affordable housing units for students in 2022. A student housing observatory will also be established, by request of the city’s youth council.

“Montreal is one of the top 10 university cities in the world. If it wants to remain so, we must protect the affordability of housing. The attractiveness of the city, our ability to attract talent and therefore our economic development depend on it. Accelerating the development of affordable units for students will also free up units with three or more bedrooms that will benefit Montreal families.” —Valérie Plante

Plante is making the announcement at 10 a.m. this morning at Berri bus station, near UQAM. She is being joined by Younes Boukala, who is a J.-Émery-Provost borough councillor and president of the Commission of young elected officials of the Union of Quebec municipalities, as well as Robert Beaudry, a member of the executive committee of the City of Montreal, who’s also in charge of real estate management and planning, housing, large parks and Parc Jean-Drapeau.

Today’s commitment is is in addition to the $ 5.9-million already announced by city hall for the first two housing projects intended for Montreal students, which will add 302 affordable units.

