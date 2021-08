Béatrice Martin (aka Coeur de pirate) has just announced that she’s pregnant with her second child, via a post on Instagram. The Montreal singer-songwriter and Bravo musique record label owner confirmed that the baby is due in January 2022, and that it will not affect her touring schedule. She will be performing live in Montreal as part of MURAL Festival this Friday, Aug. 20.

”Cute side project coming for the end of January 2022. We’re very happy. For the people that are *full of good intentions* but are still wondering if I’m going on tour, the answer is yes. Did it once 10 years ago, I don’t see why I wouldn’t do it now.” —Beatrice Martin

