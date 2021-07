MURAL Festival is making its return this summer! From Aug. 12–22, the festival will invite some of the most esteemed muralists for an unforgettable week of street art. As always, MURAL includes a week-long block party in the parking lot next to their office on St-Laurent Boulevard.

This year, MURAL Festival’s musical lineup includes an all-Canadian-based roster. DVSN, Coeur de Pirate, Skiifall and Pierre Kwenders are among some of the acts set to play over the course of the week.

DVSN are best known for being signed to Drake’s OVO Sound record label. The duo are set to release a collaborative album with fellow R&B crooner Ty Dolla $ign later this year. Things are off to a good start for the project. The first single, “I Believed It,” features a smooth posthumous verse from the late Mac Miller.

On the arts side of the festival, Birdo, June Barry and Drew Young are some of the talents set to provide new murals on and around St-Laurent. Cryote, Waxhead, Iregular and Samuel Arsenault-Brassard will contribute digital art for MURAL 2021. This will include augmented reality experiences at Parc du Portugal and Parc des Amériques.

Iregular is an exciting voice of innovation in the Montreal arts scene.

