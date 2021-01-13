Coeur de Pirate acquires Dare to Care Records

This follows the great Quebec music scene sex scandal of 2020.

Singer-songwriter Coeur de Pirate has announced that she has purchased the Montreal label she’s signed to, Dare to Care Records. The acquisition follows the resignation of the label’s founder and then-president Eli Bissonnette. Last summer, Bissonnette was accused by his employees of creating a toxic workplace environment.

Bissonnette stepped down from his position at Dare to Care Records following his noted negligence towards sexual misconduct allegations against Dare to Care artist Bernard Adamus, which Bissonnette reportedly “turned a blind eye” to.

“For 20 years, the record company has grown many local artists and allowed me to become what I am today,” wrote Coeur de Pirate (aka Béatrice Martin) on an Instagram post announcing the news. “It is a brand new chapter of the record company that is being written from today and I am very proud to carry the torch.”

Martin initially expressed her interest in purchasing the company last August, following the news of the aforementioned allegations.

Dare to Care Records is home to a plethora of esteemed Quebec talent. Their roster includes the likes of Jean Leloup, les sœurs Boulay and, of course, Martin herself.

