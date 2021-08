“Wake Up” by the Montreal band was the soundtrack to the Canadian superstar’s post-race celebration.

Earlier today, Andre De Grasse won the gold medal in the 200m at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with a personal best time of 19.62 seconds. It was the Canadian sprinter’s fifth medal, and second at these Olympic Games. Following the victory, the song “Wake Up” by Montreal’s Arcade Fire can be heard playing in the background at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. It’s a fitting piece of music by the legendary Canadian band, in honour of the Canadian superstar’s gold medal achievement.

Check out the race in the video below. “Wake Up” by Arcade Fire can be heard at around the 2:45 mark.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canadian Olympic Team (@teamcanada)

